1987

Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 15th, 1987

Studio

Simcom Limited

When Hamilton High's Prom Queen of 1957, Mary Lou Maloney is killed by her jilted boyfriend, she comes back for revenge 30 years later. Bill Nordham is now the principle of Hamilton High and his son is about to attend the prom with Vicki Carpenter. However, she is possessed by Mary Lou Maloney after opening a trunk in the school's basement. Now Bill must face the horror he left behind in 1957.

Cast

Michael IronsideBill Nordham
Wendy LyonVicki Carpenter
Louis FerreiraCraig Nordham
Lisa SchrageMary Lou Maloney
Richard MonetteFather Cooper
Terri HawkesKelly Hennenlotter

