HELLO PERFORMANCE!

From May 2001 to February 2002, transsexual performance artist Mirha-Soleil Ross appeared pregnant every time she was in public. This video features Mirha-Soleil performing pregnancy by the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco and an audio recording of her mother speaking about the ups and downs of having a baby. Created as a part of Mirha-Soleil Ross' performance art cycle: The Pregnancy Project. The Pregnancy Project explores some transsexual women's relationship to the personal and institutional aspects of motherhood and hopes to foster community discussion around controversial reproductive technologies.
