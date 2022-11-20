Hello, She Lied

Not Available

Marsha, a con artist with a conscience, has agreed to take on an unusual scheme in order to pay off a debt to a lawyer who helped out her brother. An elderly millionaire is about to die, and the entire fortune has been willed to a stripper named Jean, who is unaware of the windfall awaiting her. Marsha's task is to get to know Jean well enough that she can impersonate her at the reading of the will and take the inheritance for herself. Taking a job at the same strip club, the pair soon bond, but will Marsha's feelings for her new friend outweigh her need to help pay off her brother's debt?