Hello Yasothorn 3

This is the 3rd installment of Yam Sasothorn. After the commercial success of Yam Yasothon and its sequel, comedian-turned-director Petchtai Wongkamlao, better known Mum Jokmok, is back with a third installment of the romantic comedy set in the Northeastern province of Yasothon. Billed as an Isaan version of Romeo and Juliet, the film’s cast this time around includes Mum’s own wife, Endoo Wongkamlao, adding to Mum’s son and relatives who all play a part. With its simple narrative of starcrossed lovers and sparring families, the crazy clown caper somewhat lives up to expectations.