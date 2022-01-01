Helloween ft. Kai Hansen: Rock in Rio

Not Available

Power Metal lovers also had their place in the past "Rock In Rio" held in Brazil. That's why we leave the presentation of HELLOWEEN Germans, who also had the pleasure to invite on stage to an old friend, Kai Hansen. The setlist that evening was: 01. Eagle Fly Free 02. Where the Sinners Go 03. Waiting for the Thunder 04. I'm Alive 05. Live Now! 06. If I Could Fly 07. Power 08. Are You Metal? 09. Dr. Stein (with Kai Hansen) 10. Future World (with Kai Hansen) 11. I Want Out (with Kai Hansen) Recall that HELLOWEEN be presented in Chile with GAMMA RAY on Saturday December 3 in the Dome Theatre O'Higgins Park. The Germans will come under the "Hellish Rock Part II", instance you saw the first part of April 13, 2008 at the Teatro Caupolicán, show where both bands joined (also on stage) to-even-play some songs together.