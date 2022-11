Not Available

Exclusive to Arrow Video Amazon Channels, Hellraiser: Evolutions is a documentary looking at the evolution of the hit horror franchise, Hellraiser, and its enduring legacy, over the last 30 years. Featuring interviews with Scott Derrickson (director, Hellraiser: Inferno), Rick Bota (director, Hellraiser: Hellseeker), Stuart Gordon (director, Re-Animator, From Beyond) and Doug Bradley (Pinhead himself).