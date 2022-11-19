Hell's Gate

Not Available

A beautiful-but-loony tunes insane asylum inmate thinks she's the reincarnated soul mate of a deranged 19th century serial killer who happens to live in modern times in the guise of her psychiatrist -- how handy. Agnes Thatcher (Patsy Kensit) uses her extraordinary sensuality -- not to mention her ruthless bloodthirstiness -- to break free in a bloody spree to find Dr. Campbell (Patrick Muldoon) when the doctor leaves for a quiet seaside vacation with his wife (Amy Locane) and young daughter.