Hell\'s Highway - Operation Market Garden

For OPERATION MARKET GARDEN to work it was vital for the Allies to secure a road to Arnhem up which vital supplies and reinforcements could move to support the beleaguered men of the Airborne Forces, especially the British 1st Airborne Division at Arnhem. This is the story of the heroic struggle waged by the men of the British XXX Corps and the US 101st Airborne Division as they struggle to open the road to Arnhem against everything the Germans could throw against the corridor. Even though the men of the Grenadier Guards manged 30 miles in 3 hrs to reach the 82nd Airborne in Nijmegen the story was not over. The men of 101st Airborne faced incredible odds as the kept the route open, it was indeed Hell's Highway.