Helluva Boss

Starring the incredible talents of Brandon Rogers, Richard Horvitz, Erica Lindbeck, and Brock Baker! In HELL, imps are the lowest of the low in society, but what happens when one starts an assassin business? This happens! Follow Blitzo (the 'o' is silent) as he attempts to run a startup killing company in a very competitive market, along with his weapons specialist Moxxie, his powerhouse Millie, and his receptionist hellhound Loona. With the help of an ancient book obtained by one of the princes of Hell, they manage to make their work possible and together they attempt to survive each other while trying to keep their business afloat. Bad Language warning! Not meant for kids or probably some people! All demons welcome though!