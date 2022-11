Not Available

Vocalist Helmut Lotti performs renditions of 13 beloved pop songs in this live concert from Piet Roelen Productions. Among the tunes on the set list in Helmut Lotti: Pop Classics in Symphony are "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Hotel California," "A Whiter Shade of Pale," "The House of the Rising Sun," "Sitting on the Dock of the Bay," and "Nights in White Satin."