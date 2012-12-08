2012

Help for the Holidays

  • Family
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 8th, 2012

Studio

Larry Levinson Productions

Although she loves Christmas, Santa’s elf Christine (Summer Glau) wonders if there could be more to life than making toys in the North Pole. When Santa receives an emergency wish from a little boy in Los Angeles, he puts Christine on a special assignment, sending her to L.A. to give the VanCamp family—mom Sara (Eva La Rue), dad Scott (Dan Gauthier), and their two kids Ally (Izabela Vidovic) and Will (Mason Cook)—a holiday wake-up call. Will Christine fail her assignment and be sent back to the North Pole for good, or will the VanCamps come to their senses about the meaning of Christmas?

Cast

Dan GauthierScott Vancamp
Eva LaRueSara Vancamp
Izabela VidovicAlly Vancamp
Mason CookWill Vancamp
Madison Dae ClarionClassmate
Jessie LandeGabby

View Full Cast >

Images