A haunted asylum, ruled by an evil demon, tries to claim a trio of ghost hunters. Lori Delaney gets a cryptic text from her best friend who’s gone missing for three days after shooting video footage at the local haunted insane asylum. On a mission with two other friends, Lori quickly finds the asylum isn’t exactly abandoned. Its rooms are still filled with patients, or residents who haven’t been able to move on after their deaths.