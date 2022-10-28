Not Available

Helsinki Napoli - All Night Long

  • Crime
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Villealfa Filmproductions

Alex is a Finnish taxi driver in Berlin. One evening pits two men feel comfortable in his taxi with a briefcase full of money, but unfortunately for Alex's money stolen and a group of gangsters are at the nape of the two. Soon it comes to shooting, and when the two men being killed, is good advice costly for the beleaguered driver. "Helsinki Napoli All Night Long" is Mika Kaurismäki's first major European production. The film features a host of famous names in the cast: The legendary film director Samuel Fuller (The Big Red One), actor Eddie Constantine (Alphaville, Europe), cult directors Wim Wenders (Paris, Texas) and Jim Jarmusch (Dead Man).

Cast

Kari VäänänenAlex
Jean-Pierre CastaldiIgor
Margi ClarkeMara
Nino ManfrediGrandpa
Samuel FullerBoss
Eddie ConstantineOld Gangster

