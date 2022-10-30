Not Available

When a wealthy publisher dies, leaving behind the family fortune, his son and heir apparent is shocked to discover that the business has been left in the hands of the man s trusted lawyer, who has been instructed to divide the wealth equally among the family members under the condition that they resolve life-long family issues within eight hours or the company will be sold, and the proceeds given to charity. In the aftermath of this shocking revelation, secrets and conflicts are exposed, and a family s love and faith are put to the test.