Not Available

The story of Ernest Hemingway's 30-year love affair with the West Indies republic is recounted in HEMINGWAY IN CUBA. Cuba captured Ernest Hemingway's fertile imagination and inspired him to create now-legendary fictional characters: Harry Morgan of To Have and Have Not, Thomas Hudson of Islands in the Stream and Santiago of The Old Man and the Sea. The program travels to Cuba to capture Hemingway's old haunts — many of which remain unchanged — and explores Hemingway's real-life adventures in Cuba, from his passion for marlin fishing and safari hunting, as well as the influence of his wives and lovers on his life and work. HEMINGWAY IN CUBA presents archival footage and includes interviews with Cuban scholars and Hemingway biographers who discuss how Cuba’s culture, religion and even its volatile politics influenced this legendary American author.