Hemlock Society is a Bengali Dark Comedy released on June 22, 2012, directed by director Srijit Mukherji, who is the director of Autograph & Baishe Srabon. The name is inspired by the erstwhile Hemlock Society, a society which was based in Santa Monica, US. The primary missions of this society included providing information to dying persons and supporting legislation permitting physician-assisted suicide.
|Koyel Mullick
|Meghna Sarkar
|Dipankar Dey
|Dr. Chittaranjan Basu
|Soumitra Chatterjee
|Col Samaresh Bagchi
|Sabitri Chatterjee
|Jhulon Gupto
|Sabyasachi Chakraborty
|Dhomoni Ghosh
|Bratya Basu
|Raktim Ganguly
View Full Cast >