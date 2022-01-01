Not Available

Hemlock Society

  • Drama

SVF Entertainment

Hemlock Society is a Bengali Dark Comedy released on June 22, 2012, directed by director Srijit Mukherji, who is the director of Autograph & Baishe Srabon. The name is inspired by the erstwhile Hemlock Society, a society which was based in Santa Monica, US. The primary missions of this society included providing information to dying persons and supporting legislation permitting physician-assisted suicide.

Cast

Koyel MullickMeghna Sarkar
Dipankar DeyDr. Chittaranjan Basu
Soumitra ChatterjeeCol Samaresh Bagchi
Sabitri ChatterjeeJhulon Gupto
Sabyasachi ChakrabortyDhomoni Ghosh
Bratya BasuRaktim Ganguly

