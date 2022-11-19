Not Available

    In this hilarious parody of the indie hit Memento, roommates Kyle and Dan watch channel 53, eat pizza and chips, and smoke a ridiculous amount of marijuana. One day, however, they discover that their treasured Kind Bud is missing. Someone has stolen it and left a clue as to the whereabouts of their stash: a photo of some strangely familiar mountains. Whomever it was, Kyle and Dan vow to find them and make them pay. So they begin a journey filled with assumption, deception and consumption. Locating the missing weed, however, is complicated by the fact that Kyle and Dan have completely burned out their short-term memories. What is said or done right now is of little consequence, because in a few minutes they won't remember a damn thing.

