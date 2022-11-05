Not Available

Hen Hop is a 1942 drawn-on-film animation short by Norman McLaren, in which a hen gradually breaks apart into an abstract movement of lines as it dances to a barn dance. One of a number of drawn-on-film animated works created by McLaren, Hen Hop was animated by inking and scraping film stock, with colour added optically afterwards. To make Hen Hop, McLaren spent days in a chicken coop to capture what he called "the spirit of henliness." The film was produced by the National Film Board of Canada.