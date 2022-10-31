Hena Maysara

Not Available

This drama deals with the gaping issue of the children of the streets - a forgotten class in society that faces its economic hardships alone, working and playing and sleeping in rag tag, delapidated structures that pass for homes. When Nahed (Sumaya Al Khasheb) escapes the advances of her stepfather, she runs right into the hands of rapists. Life takes a drastsic turn for the worse, and Nahed ends up a dancer whose child must live on the streets.