Not Available

Excerpts from Alain Resnais' film NIGHT AND FOG served as evidence during the trial against Adolf Eichmann in Jerusalem. On the evening before the trial, the defendant Eichmann was shown the entire film. Leo Hurwitz, the director responsible for video recording the trial, filmed this unusual projection in a kind of shot-countershot procedure without sound and in black and white. Nearly fifty years later, French filmmaker Chris Marker, who had already worked as an assistant director on NIGHT AND FOG, assembled these shots with the original color images and sounds of the French film: Henchman Glance.