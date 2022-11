Not Available

8.88 million assistants under the charge of the God of fortune are tasked to help humans prosper within a given time frame but there are ten conditions governing the people that they cannot offer assistance to. Assistant 6128 (Shawn Tok) is assigned to Singapore to help mother (Maggie Theng) and son (Nat Ho) get rich, but they have sinned too much in the past to be qualified. Will 6128, with the help of He Xian Gu (Belinda Lee), be able to help them in time?