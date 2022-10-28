Not Available

Hengen Taima Yakou Karura Mau! Nara Onryou Emaki

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Shoko and Maiko Ougi are apparently two ordinary schoolgirls in pursuit of graduating and having fun. Shii-chan is the more serious while Mai-chan is more fun-loving. In reality, the two sisters are powerful exorcists from the Karura temple. Each wields half the power... Shii-chan can see the spirits, and Mai-chan can banish them. This is a spooky series with heavy emphasis on traditionally Japanese occult themes.

Cast

Hiromi Tsuru
Yuriko Yamamoto
Kaneto Shiozawa
Keiichi Nanba
Masashi Hironaka
Hisako Kyouda

