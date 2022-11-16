Not Available

The long-awaited latest feature from Okinawa’s preeminent filmmaker Go Takamine (Untamagiru) is a free-wheeling impressionistic work set in a fantastical realm informed by reality, memories, indigenous folklore and theater. X years after the oft-referenced but never elaborated-upon “Shima pshoo” incident, aging Tarugani and Papajo are best friends who live in Patai Village, where those who failed to die continue to exist. When the two find themselves framed as thieves who stole an illegal substance from the local store, they set out on the road, chased by three dripping wet mysterious women. An utterly unconventional visceral feast. -JAPAN CUTS: Festival of New Japanese Film