Not Available

Heniek

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Maciek, Beata, Jacek and Heniek have been working together as car dealers for years. One day a policeman arrives at their workplace and inquires about Heniek, suggesting that the man leads a double life. As Heniek has just taken a few days off, his three colleagues undertake individual investigations into his real identity. Outwardly not believing in his guilt, in secret, they look for proof that Heniek is a gangster and for the loot he presumably stole. But is Heniek really a crook?

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images