Maciek, Beata, Jacek and Heniek have been working together as car dealers for years. One day a policeman arrives at their workplace and inquires about Heniek, suggesting that the man leads a double life. As Heniek has just taken a few days off, his three colleagues undertake individual investigations into his real identity. Outwardly not believing in his guilt, in secret, they look for proof that Heniek is a gangster and for the loot he presumably stole. But is Heniek really a crook?