Henning Wehn: Eins, Zwei, DIY

Not Available

Star of QI, Live At The Apollo and Have I Got News For You, German Comedy Ambassador Henning Wehn gives a hilarious outsider’s view on modern British life compared to his home country. Be it gently mocking this nation’s obsession with the housing market or our tendency to laugh off personal failure, Henning is one of the funniest and most popular comedians around. And yes, there might be just the odd mention of the World Cup. Packed with laughs from start to finish, it’s Wunderbar.