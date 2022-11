Not Available

Henrique and Juliano, chose the northeast to celebrate the success and thank the public with a great gift: The recording of the 3 DVD, Novas Histórias Ao Vivo in Recife. There were born hits such as "In the Hour of Anger", "How Is It That We Stay", "Nothing, Nothing" and "Flower And The Hummingbird". That were among the most played of the year and continue to break records on Radio and the Web.