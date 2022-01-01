Henry Rollins 50

Not Available

"The DVD is a live performance of me at the National Geographic Theater in Washington DC on February 13th, 2011, when I turned fifty. Ian MacKaye introduces me and I take it from there. It was a good night in a good theater with a fantastic audience. One of the parts I like about it is that we did some non performance footage of me going back to some of my old haunts in DC like the classic venue Madams Organ as well as a tour through my old job that I left in 1981. We are very happy to be able to bring this to all of you who were not able to go to the tour and pick it up there." -- Henry