Filmed at Melbourne's atmospheric Comedy Theatre, Rollins' latest spoken word show, Provoked, delivers the informed and unrestrained punch you've come to expect from the outspoken American iconoclast. Not afraid to give you his opinion on everything from the state of US politics, to rocking it out with gods of the punk rock scene, The Ruts, or hilarious tales of life in the LA party scene, This will leave you with no doubt that this is a man with plenty to say.