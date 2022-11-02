Henry Rollins: Shock and Awe

Not Available

Henry Rollins has more than ever to rant about in this performance from his recent Shock & Awe Tour, its title irreverently inspired by George Bush's early predictions of the Iraqi War's impact. With all the ferocious energy of his days as a front man for the punk group Black Flag, Rollins scathingly draws observations from his recent USO tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. He also tears across the American political and cultural landscape and ventures into more personal territory, talking about his eclectic career from music to books to TV and film, sharing his fascinating insights from traveling the world and revealing his hilariously unsuccessful search for love. Filmed at the Paramount Theater in Seattle on his spoken word tour.