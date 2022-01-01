Not Available

Henry Rollins is best known as the former frontman of the hardcore punk outfit Black Flag, as well as the equally hard-hitting Rollins Band. This movie captures his unique brand of spoken word. Henry Rollins Goes to London is the second performance in a two-disc set and was recorded live on February 14 and 15, 1993, at the Astoria Theater. The first performance in the set, "Henry Rollins: Talking From the Box" was recorded on May 28, 1992, at the Henry Fonda Theater in Los Angeles, CA. Rollins shares his personal experiences and speaks his mind on politics, crime, sex, and relationships.