The first of Monogram's "Father" series was Henry, the Rainmaker, assembled in a fast seven days. Raymond Walburn stars as Henry Latham, an average family man who is galvanized into entering a mayoral race over the issue of garbage disposal. When incumbent mayor Colton (played by Walburn's lifelong friend Walter Catlett) solves this issue himself, Henry turns his attentions to the current water shortage. His efforts to become a rainmaker prove cataclysmic, to say the least.