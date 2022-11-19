Henry VIII & His Six Wives

Not Available

Divorced, beheaded, died; Divorced, beheaded, survived - This children s rhyme accurately depicts the sometimes gruesome outcome of Henry VIII s six wives, and is a catchy reminder of how a king at the height of his power manipulated the law for his own gratification. The iconic figure of Henry VIII conjures images of opulence and excess but also of a man with a vicious cruel streak that would send two of his wives to the executioner. However, as this DVD shows, he was also a caring and loving husband desperate for a male heir...desperate enough to kill.