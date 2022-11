Not Available

News about the disappearance of panties is still being covered every day. Kyosuke (Ryohei Suzuki) still wears Aiko Completo's (Fumika Shimizu) panties to battle evil. Meanwhile, Aiko has mixed emotions and decides to get her panties back. Kyosuke suffers from the loss of Aiko's panties and disappears, but his biggest enemy yet is about to materialise...