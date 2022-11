Not Available

This is the start of an ill-fated story on desire. Stalking is the wrong path to love. A man falls for an inappropriate method of loving which leads to a crime. Jin-ah stalks Dong-hyeon and thinks she has him, but loses everything after the truth is revealed. Yeong-min, who has been watching them, has ruined himself while watching them get wrecked. Too much desire leads to a hopeless situation...