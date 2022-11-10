Her Darkest Hour

Not Available

A lost film. A Teacher is struggling to control her classroom. Her failure has evidently reached the ears of the members of the board of education, and a committee of the guardians of public instruction visits the school. and the shortcomings of Ruth, the teacher, are apparent. She is dismissed from her position in disgrace; a holiday is proclaimed. The children depart, and Ruth is alone in her sorrow and bitterness of her failure. Sorrowfully she dons her wraps and leaves the school room with its disappointing memories. Ruth then applies for the position of a stenographer in an office.