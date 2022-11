Not Available

Despite allegations of sexual abuse against her ex-husband, Jody (Faith Ford) has lost a custody battle for Samantha (Hanna Hall) and faces a choice of turning her daughter over to him, or taking flight and risking kidnapping charges. Pursued by both the FBI and a private detective, Jody and Samantha become hunted animals, fleeing from town to town with the help of an Underground Railroad set up to help women and children escape from abuse.