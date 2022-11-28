Her Fatal Ways

Not Available

Cheng Shih-Nan (Carol Cheng) is a Mainland inspector who journeys to Hong Kong with her assistant and cousin Hsiou Sheng (Alfred Cheung) to deliver a ruthless criminal (Michael Chow). But the bad guy escapes, meaning Shih-Nan and Hsiou Sheng are now stuck in capitalist Hong Kong for an extended stay! A flag-waving supporter of the Communist Party, Shih-Nan marvels at the “decadent” lifestyle of her Hong Kong counterpart, Inspector Wu Kei Kuo (Tony Leung Ka-Fai). But despite the culture clash, the two disparate cops find the common ground they need to dispense justice – and even discover something akin to romance! But will the Party approve?