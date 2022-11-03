Her Fatal Ways 3

Not Available

Crack mainland policewoman Do Do Cheng is given a top secret assignment: go to Hong Kong and look after the safety of an old Mr. Chien, a member of the Communist Party's Central Committee. So, Do Do finds herself in a plane, accompanyied by her regular sidekick Cheung. There is a ragin storm and the plane is forced to make an emergency landing in Taiwan. Trying to hide their identity, the duo plays games with the Taiwan police; and they don't necessarily make themselves popular. However, Do Do's intelligence and good looks does turn the head of Taiwan policeman Yung... (Joy Sales)