A Quaker father is bringing up his daughter Ann in a stern, religious manner, often disturbed by her frivolity. A motorist, a concert singer from the city, has an accident near their rural home, and has to recuperate in their household. Ann and the singer fall in love, but her father refuses to approve their marriage, and when they defy his wishes he tears Ann’s name from the family Bible. The old couple fall on hard times financially, and are forced from their farmhouse to the county Poor Farm. Ann and her husband learn of this and offer help, but her father’s pride won’t permit him to take it. However, at the poorhouse, Ann plays an old hymn on an organ and softens his heart. All are reconciled.