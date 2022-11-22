Her First Older Woman 1

Not Available

Kandi is off her first day of work. Cheyenne is waiting in the parking lot to pick her up. Kandi didn't have the best day. So Cheyenne is here to cheer her up. Roxetta comes in to the doctor's office to get some birth control. Nurse Kelly convinces Roxetta that all men are dogs. Nurse Kelly also convinces Roxetta that women would be a better choice. After a night of partying Lyla and India decide to have a little party of their own. Mariah has shown up late again. This time it's for her performance review. The only way she will be able to stay on the job is to please her supervisor.