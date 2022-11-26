Her Hot Wet Secret

Not Available

Jae-kyung, who has lived in Japan for a while on a business trip, sees a boarding house with an introduction of real estate. Although the house is old, she sees Yuya, the boarder's housekeeper, and presses against her to live, and helps her with the chores to get her crush. Then one day, when Yuya knows his heart, Yuya comes over to him, and finally Ken, who is proud of the idea that he has achieved his purpose, appears. Jae-kyung is confused by his figure helping his household chores like himself, and even now, he comes to a boarding house even with a stalker who follows him virtually this time.