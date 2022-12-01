Her Love Story

Not Available

When Princess Marie of the Balkan kingdom of Viatavia falls in love with Captain Rudi of the King's Guards, her father quickly arranges her marriage with the king of a neighboring country. Although Marie and Rudi are secretly wed by a Gypsy, the duke ignores the marriage and exiles Rudi. When a child is born to Marie, she declares to the king that it is Rudi's and is thereafter banished to a convent; however, Rudi returns and helps Marie retrieve her child from the palace, and they find happiness in another land.