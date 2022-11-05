Not Available

Edward Everett Horton plays radio celebrity Ned Farrar, "The Fireside Troubadour." Besieged by his adoring female fans, Ned hides out at the home of his wife Queena's (Peggy Conklin) imperious Aunt Min (Laura Hope Crews). He pretends to be Aunt Min's handyman, performing his tasks so well that the old lady refuses to let him leave! This hilarious movie even includes a slapstick car chase. Adapted from a play by Clare Kummer (which also starred Laura Hope Crews), Her Master's Voice represented another of Dore Schary's early screenwriting assignments.