Her mit den kleinen Schweinchen

Wolfgang cannot make up his mind whether to choose a pretty young thing without money or a rich widow. Egon his friend advises him to choose the young girl and leads rich and ugly widow Olga to the altar himself. Now he lives in the lap of luxury, but his jealous wife never lets him out of her sight. Wolfgang takes the hen-pecked husband to the "Ball of the Piggies", where Egon promptly succumbs to the charms of an ever so sweet and sexy Piggy, those of his wife. While Olga ransacks the hotel in search of Egon the next morning, the real beneficiaries are Wolfgang and Eva who chalk up the nocturnal happenings to experience.