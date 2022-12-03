Her Mother

Not Available

43-year-old business woman, Harumi. She lives with her husband, after their only daughter, Michiyo, married two years ago. One day, Michiyo is killed by her husband, Koji. Koji is sentenced to death. Harumi initially agreed with it, but starts thinking to stop the death penalty of Koji. Although her husband and all her family are strongly opposed to her decision, she keeps trying to stop the death penalty with the help of Koji's lawyer. Harumi had a secret of Michiyo that she doesn't want to tell anyone.