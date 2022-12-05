Not Available

'Her Name Is Chef' is a documentary film by Pete Ferriero that spotlights six bad-ass, inspiring, sheroes of the kitchen. Each share their triumphs in cutting through the clichés of the restaurant industry, and explore how they broke down the doors to 'earn' the title of Chef. Host Leia Gaccione sits down with Elizabeth Falkner, Fatima Ali, Hillary Sterling, Esther Choi, Juliet Masters, and Caroline Schiff. They open up their hearts and minds to the world, leaving no stone unturned.