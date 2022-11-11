Not Available

Her Name Was Christa

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Stephen is a socially awkward, middle aged telemarketer and is desperately alone. At the suggestion of a co-worker, he goes out into the night to find a prostitute for "The Girlfriend Experience". With this, he meets Christa, a streetwise call girl who's happy to fulfill his needs. Yet something unexpected happens. What starts as a business agreement blossoms into true love. But what happens when death enters the picture? How far would you go to keep the one person you've always wanted?

Cast

