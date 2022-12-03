Her New Beau

Not Available

Mabel has a new beau. Her father forgets his watch at home. Mabel sees it has stopped running and gives it to her beau to have repaired. Father walks through the park and accidentally bumps into a stranger. He feels in his pockets for his watch and thinks he has been robbed. In the meantime the beau has lost the watch and a stranger has picked it up. Father appears and takes it away from him. The beau, looking for the lost watch sees papa with the timepiece, and not knowing who he is, attacks him and beats him up.