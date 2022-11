Not Available

In "Her Secret" (aka "The Girl from Georgia" in the UK in 1934 when shown there)Johnny, the son of a rich-man, is an idling, good-for-nothing loafer, who leads a wild-and-hectic life, flunks out of college, and is disinherited and made to leave home by his father, who has given up on his on in despair. Johnny opens a gas-station in Arizona, where "Waffles,", a girl from Georgia, takes him in hand and employs her own methods of reformation with astonishing and fruitful results.