On Sarah’s birthday, her best friend Victoria gives her a genetic testing kit as a gift, so she can learn more about her family’s lineage. But that night, Victoria is tragically killed. Weeks later, Sarah gets on knock on her door, and it’s the police. As their homicide case ran cold, they decided to run the killer’s DNA through the genetic testing site’s database and there was a match: Sarah. It turns out that someone related to Sarah killed her best friend… but who's?